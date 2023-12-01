Inmate charged with attempted murder after stabbing Derek Chauvin 22 times

Tucson, Arizona - A fellow inmate stabbed disgraced former police officer Derek Chauvin more than 20 times with a shiv, prosecutors said Friday as they announced charges of attempted murder .

Prosecutors have charged an inmate with attempted murder after stabbing disgraced former police officer Derek Chauvin 22 times in prison. © REUTERS

Chauvin, whose killing of George Floyd in Minnesota sparked massive racial justice protests in 2020, was attacked in the law library of an Arizona prison last month.

Chauvin was sentenced to over two decades after being convicted of the murder of the 46-year-old Black man, on whose neck he knelt for nine minutes.

Suspect John Turscak, 52, told investigators the date of his attack — Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving — was intended to invoke the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the criminal complaint.

"Turscak told the corrections officers that he would have killed [Chauvin] had they not responded so quickly," the complaint says.

The District Attorney's Office in Tucson said it had charged Turscak with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

"Turscak stabbed another inmate, DC, who had previously been convicted of federal crimes in another district, approximately 22 times with an improvised knife," a statement said.

While neither the statement nor the complaint give Chauvin's full name, an official source confirmed to AFP that it was the former Minneapolis police officer.

Attempted murder carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. There was no further information on Chauvin's condition.