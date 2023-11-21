Supreme Court rejects Derek Chauvin's appeal in murder of George Floyd

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin's appeal in his conviction in the May 2020 murder of George Floyd .

Former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin unsuccessfully sought to appeal his conviction in the murder of George Floyd. © Pool via REUTERS

Chauvin had asked the nation's high court to hear his case after the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to do so earlier this year. Prior to that, the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld his conviction.

The justices did not issue comments or explanation with the rejection.

Chauvin was convicted and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in 2021. He pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations in 2021 and was given an additional sentence a year later.

He has also filed a motion to have that conviction reversed separately based on a pathologist’s theory that Floyd died of an unrelated medical condition.

Chauvin is serving both sentences concurrently.