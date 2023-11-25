Derek Chauvin, police officer who killed George Floyd, stabbed in prison

Tucson, Arizona - Derek Chauvin, the police officer whose murder of George Floyd sparked massive racial justice protests in 2020, was stabbed in prison on Friday, the New York Times reported citing unnamed sources.

Derek Chauvin, the police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd in 2020, was stabbed in a Tucson prison on Friday. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chauvin knelt on the 46-year-old Black man's neck for more than nine minutes on a Minneapolis street despite the dying man's pleas.

Floyd's cries of "I can't breathe" were a rallying call for demonstrators domestically and abroad who took to the streets in the killing's aftermath.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed an assault to AFP without naming the person wounded.

"An incarcerated individual was assaulted at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tucson," in the southwestern state of Arizona, it said in a statement.

"Responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual," the statement said, adding that the wounded individual was sent to a local hospital "for further treatment and evaluation."

Chauvin survived the attack, according to a New York Times source.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in 2021 and sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.