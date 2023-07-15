LAPD cops win millions in lawsuit over bizarre Hitler mustache case

Los Angeles, California - A jury awarded $13.1 million in damages Wednesday to two male Los Angeles police officers who sued the city for gender discrimination, alleging they were singled out in an internal investigation into who had drawn a Hitler-style mustache on an arrested person.

Two LAPD officers were awarded millions in damages after they sued for gender discrimination in a case involving a Hitler-style mustache drawn on an arrested person. © IMAGO / Pond5

The case stems from a January 2017 incident in which LAPD officers Stephen Glick and Alfred Garcia and their two female police partners responded to a suspected drunk driving collision, according to their suit.



The officers arrested the driver, but after he was found passed out in his jail cell, he was taken to an area hospital, the suit says. Two days later, the man lodged a complaint with the police department, alleging his eyebrows and mustache had been shaved off, and someone had drawn various things on his body with a sharpie, including a Hitler-style mustache, eyebrows, male genitalia, and spelled out a Spanish slur that roughly translates to "male prostitute."

According to the suit, when the department launched an investigation into the incident, internal affairs detectives automatically cast suspicion on the pair, instead of their female partners.

The suit points out evidence that the male officers were never left alone with the man. Glick's body-worn camera was on for the duration of the arrest, except for 12 minutes when the detainee was being booked at Newton Division station by Glick and his female partner.

"All of the evidence pointed to gender discrimination, from focusing on the males to the exclusion of the females," said attorney Matt McNicholas, who filed the suit on the officers' behalf.