Georgia officer who arrested local student leading to her ICE detention resigns from duty

Dalton, Georgia - The police officer who wrongly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal, who was subsequently detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, has resigned amid widespread backlash.

According to Atlanta News First, the City of Dalton confirmed on Saturday that Officer Leslie Allen O'Neal has stepped down.

A spokesperson for the city told CBS News that the Dalton Police Department had "no statement" and said they did not have "info on his reason for resigning."

On May 5, the officer pulled over the 19-year-old, alleging that she had made an illegal right turn at a red light and was driving without a valid license.

Footage of the stop shows the officer asking her, "You ever been to jail?"

After she replied no, he said, "Well, you're going."

Arias-Cristobal is then heard pleading with the officer, stating, "I can't go to jail. I have my finals next week. My family depends on this."

The arrest led to the discovery that the college student, who was brought to the US from Mexico when she was four and raised in Georgia, was undocumented, and she was quickly detained by ICE officials.

An investigation into the stop found that the officer mistook Arias-Cristobal's vehicle for another, and though her charges were dropped, she remained in ICE detention for nearly a month.

She was finally released on May 22 after an immigration judge granted her bond.

