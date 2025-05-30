Bernard Kerik, New York police chief through 9/11, has died

New York, New York - Bernard "Bernie" Kerik, who rose to national prominence after leading the New York police department through the September 11 terror attacks, died Thursday. He was 69.

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik arrives for a court hearing in Manhattan on August 19, 2014. © REUTERS

FBI Director Kash Patel announced Kerik's death on X, saying he passed away "after a private battle with illness."

Lauding Kerik, Patel called him "a warrior, a patriot and one of the most courageous public servants this country has ever known."

Kerik was the head of the New York police when hijackers struck the World Trade Center towers with commercial passenger jets in September 2001.

In the traumatic days and weeks after the attack, Kerik, with his squat, muscular build, balding head, and black mustache, became a familiar face to Americans across the country under then-mayor Rudy Giuliani. He'd served as Police Commissioner for less than a year when his life and career were altered forever by the terror attacks that killed nearly 2,750 people, including 23 NYPD officers.

When Giuliani's second term ended shortly after the attacks, Kerik left office with him and continued their decades-long friendship and professional allegiance.

Kerik's rough upbringing was detailed in a memoir, The Lost Son: A Life in Pursuit."Born in New Jersey to an alcoholic prostitute, he was abandoned by his mother and brought up by his father, and had a troubled childhood.

Early on, his career took him around the world, with a spell on a military police posting in South Korea and working as a security consultant for the Saudi royal family in Saudi Arabia.

He later joined the New York Police Department, where he worked undercover in the narcotics division and helped bust 60 members of the notorious Colombian Cali drug cartel.