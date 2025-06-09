LAPD shoots reporter with rubber bullets amid LA immigration protests

Los Angeles, California - An Australian reporter was shot with rubber bullets by Los Angeles police as she covered the ongoing protests against the aggressive immigration raids enforced by President Donald Trump .

A viral clip shared via X shows Lauren Tomasi, a US correspondent for Australia's 9News, "caught in the crossfire" as law enforcement violently cracked down on the protests.

About halfway through the 30-second video, several loud bangs ring out before Tomasi is hit in the leg and someone yells, "You just shot the f**king reporter!"

Tomasi then confirms she is "good" despite the injury, and the reporting team moves away from the police forces.

The shocking moment comes as protestors face off with militarized police after the initial demonstrations began on Friday.

Trump stoked tensions by deploying National Guard troops, which California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed as a "serious breach of state sovereignty."

The president later took aim at protestors in a series of social media posts, claiming that they were "paid insurrectionists" and saying that his administration would take action to "liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion".