Los Angeles police shoot and kill man holding a plastic fork

Los Angeles, California - Police in Los Angeles have released body-cam footage of an incident in which officers shot and killed a man holding a plastic fork.

A 36-year-old man in Los Angeles was fatally shot by heavily armed police after they mistook the plastic fork he was holding for a screwdriver. © Screenshot/YouTube/Los Angeles Police Department

One of the police involved in the February 3 shooting in a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles is under investigation to determine if the officer complied with rules on use of deadly force, authorities said Tuesday.



The man who was shot has been identified as Jason Lee Maccani, age 36.

The footage released Tuesday shows a man being confronted by half a dozen police officers in the corridor of a building.

They tell the man to approach them with his arms raised, and at first he seems to comply.

But he fails to stop moving and keeps walking with his hands clenched in fists, holding an object that the officers said they thought was a screwdriver.

Officers tried to subdue him but failed, police said in a statement.