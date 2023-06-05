New York cop files lawsuit over "corrupt" NYPD traffic ticketing practices

New York, New York - A Staten Island traffic cop has filed suit over police union courtesy cards that allow some New Yorkers to commit traffic violations with impunity.

A former NYPD traffic cop Mathew Bianchi is speaking out in a new lawsuit about police union cards that allow certain New Yorkers to evade the consequences of traffic violations. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Mathew Bianchi, who joined the NYPD in 2015 and became a traffic cop in 2017, is taking legal action over what he describes as traffic violation "get-of-jail-free cards" for police union members and their family and friends.

In the complaint, Bianchi said he faced repeated criticism for issuing tickets to people holding the laminated courtesy cards, an unofficial credential issued to NYPD officers which they may then distribute to others.

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA), New York City's largest police union, reportedly warned Bianchi they would not protect him if he kept issuing tickets for people with courtesy cards.

At one point, Bianchi said he told his precinct commander he did not agree with the "corrupt" card policy, to which his superior responded, "Is it better to be right or better to be on patrol?"

The issue came to a head when Bianchi carried out a traffic stop against a woman who ran a red light while speeding. She complained about getting a speeding ticket, even though her red light violation was dropped because of her PBA card.

The woman knew NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, who called the precinct commander demanding Bianchi be punished, he was reportedly told.

Bianchi was removed from traffic cop duty following the complaint and instead placed on night patrol.