Marcellus Williams executed in Missouri despite desperate attempts to stop "miscarriage of justice"

Bonne Terre, Missouri - Missouri on Tuesday executed a man convicted of murder despite calls for a stay from civil rights organizations, prosecutors, and prominent figures who maintained he was innocent.

Marcellus Williams was executed by the state of Missouri on Tuesday despite widespread belief in his innocence. © Handout / Missouri Department of Corrections / AFP

Marcellus Williams was sentenced to death for the 1998 killing of Felicia Gayle, a former newspaper reporter.



The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at 6:10 PM local time Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Williams insisted he is innocent, and the NAACP civil rights group had urged Governor Michael Parson to stay his execution.

But Parson said that Williams's execution in Missouri would go ahead despite protests.

"No jury nor court, including at the trial, appellate, and Supreme Court levels, have ever found merit in Mr. Williams's innocence claim. At the end of the day, his guilty verdict and sentence of capital punishment were upheld," he said in a statement Tuesday.

The US Supreme Court had also rejected a last-ditch request to stay Williams's execution on Tuesday.

British billionaire Richard Branson, who bought a full-page advert in the Kansas City Star newspaper decrying a "devastating miscarriage of justice," mourned Williams's execution on social media.

"It's a shameful day for Missouri, and a shameful day for Governor Mike Parson," Branson wrote on X.