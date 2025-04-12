Mikal Mahdi put to death by firing squad in South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina - A man facing the death penalty for committing two murders was executed by firing squad on Friday, the second such execution in South Carolina this year.

Mikal Mahdi (l.), who was facing the death penalty for committing two murders, was executed by firing squad on Friday in South Carolina. © Collage: HANDOUT / South Carolina Department of Corrections / AFP & Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Mikal Mahdi (42) was executed for the 2004 murder of 56-year-old James Myers, an off-duty police officer, and the murder of a convenience store employee three days earlier.

According to a statement from the prison, "the execution was performed by a three-person firing squad at 6:01 PM," with Mahdi pronounced dead four minutes later.

"Tonight, the state of South Carolina executed him by firing squad – a horrifying act that belongs in the darkest chapters of history, not in a civilized society," defense lawyer David Weiss said in a statement. "Mikal died in full view of a system that failed him at every turn – from childhood to his final breath."

Myers found Mahdi hiding in a garden shed at his home before Mahdi killed him and set the body on fire. Mahdi also pleaded guilty to murdering a convenience store clerk three days before he killed Myers.

South Carolina gives its death row inmates a choice between lethal injection, the electric chair, and the firing squad. Mahdi chose the firing squad.

The first execution by firing squad in the US in 15 years was carried out in South Carolina on March 7, when a man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend's parents was put to death.

A three-person squad of Department of Corrections volunteers opens fire on the condemned man, who is restrained in a chair with a hood over his head 15 feet away.

Mahdi had requested clemency from Governor Henry McMaster but South Carolina's Republican chief executive did not grant it, or any previous clemency petitions.