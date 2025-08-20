Judge rejects Trump administration's bid to unseal Epstein grand jury transcripts

New York, New York - A federal judge on Wednesday rejected the Trump administration's request to unseal grand jury transcripts from the criminal case against sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

District Judge Richard Berman has denied the Trump administration's request to release grand jury transcripts related to the case of Jeffrey Epstein. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

District Judge Richard Berman said the government had failed to prove there were any special circumstances that would justify releasing what are normally secret records.

The Justice Department has been seeking the release of the grand jury transcripts to help defuse spiraling anger among President Donald Trump's own supporters over what they have long seen as a cover-up of Epstein's crimes.

Epstein, a wealthy financier with high-level connections, died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of underage girls.

Berman noted that the government holds a trove of Epstein investigation materials that it promised in February it would release to the public before abruptly announcing in July that it would not do so.

Trump's supporters have been obsessed with the Epstein case for years and have been up in arms since the FBI and Justice Department claimed in July that Epstein committed suicide while in jail, did not blackmail any prominent figures, and did not keep a "client list."

"The Government's 100,000 pages of Epstein files and materials dwarf the 70 odd pages of Epstein grand jury materials," the judge said.

"The Government is the logical party to make comprehensive disclosure to the public of the Epstein Files," the judge said, and its bid to unseal the Epstein grand jury transcripts "appears to be a 'diversion.'"

The judge also said unsealing the grand jury proceedings could pose "possible threats" to the safety and privacy of Epstein's more than 1,000 victims.