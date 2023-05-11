Mom of Virginia six-year-old who shot his teacher finally speaks out with big claims

Newport News, Virginia - The mother of the six-year-old student that shot his teacher with a gun taken from the home has finally broken her silence in a new interview.

Deja Taylor (r.), the mother of the six-year-old that shot his school teacher Abby Zwerner (l.) with a gun he got from home, said she takes full responsibility in a new interview. © Collage: Screenshot / GoFundMe & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Deja Taylor recently sat down with Good Morning America to apologize and accept the blame for her son's actions.

"I am, as a parent, obviously willing to take responsibility for him because he can't take responsibility for himself," she explained.

In January, her son, a student at Richneck Elementary, shot his teacher Abby Zwerner. Local police determined the child, who has had countless behavioral problems in the past, brought the gun from home.

While her son was not charged, Taylor is facing a felony child neglect charge over the shooting, as well as a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm as to endanger a child. She faces up to six years in prison.

She also made revealing statements about her son and possible factors in the shooting.