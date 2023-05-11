Mom of Virginia six-year-old who shot his teacher finally speaks out with big claims
Newport News, Virginia - The mother of the six-year-old student that shot his teacher with a gun taken from the home has finally broken her silence in a new interview.
Deja Taylor recently sat down with Good Morning America to apologize and accept the blame for her son's actions.
"I am, as a parent, obviously willing to take responsibility for him because he can't take responsibility for himself," she explained.
In January, her son, a student at Richneck Elementary, shot his teacher Abby Zwerner. Local police determined the child, who has had countless behavioral problems in the past, brought the gun from home.
While her son was not charged, Taylor is facing a felony child neglect charge over the shooting, as well as a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm as to endanger a child. She faces up to six years in prison.
She also made revealing statements about her son and possible factors in the shooting.
Deja Taylor says her six-year-old son has ADHD after shooting his teacher
Taylor described her son as a "great kid," but says "he's off the wall" and "doesn't sit still, ever" due to his Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which she believes contributes to the incident.
She also claimed that her son "actually really liked" his teacher, but felt "like he was being ignored" by her around the time of the shooting.
Zwerner has since filed a $40 million lawsuit against the Newport News School District and officials at the school, claiming hers and other teachers' complaints about the student's behavior, and the possibility of him having a weapon, went ignored.
Taylor's trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday, August 15.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / GoFundMe & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire