12-year-old charged with murder after fatally shooting fast-food worker with AR-15

Keene, Texas - A 12-year-old boy and an adult man have been charged with murder after the teen fatally gunned down a fast-food worker in Texas with an AR-15 rifle.

A fast-food worker in Texas was fatally shot by a 12-year-old wielding an AR-15, and the teen is now being charged with murder. (Stock images) © Collage: IMAGO / agefotostock & ZUMA Wire

According to a press release from the Keene Police Department (KPD), officers responded to a call last Saturday involving a shooting that took place at a local Sonic Drive-in restaurant.

Upon arriving, authorities found Matthew Davis (32), an employee of the restaurant, lying in the parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

"It is believed in the evening hours, the suspect, 20-year-old Angel Gomez of Ft. Worth arrived at Sonic with other occupants in his vehicle," the KPD said.

NBC reports that Davis confronted Gomez for urinating in a parking lot, and the argument soon became physical.

"During the altercation, a juvenile also of Ft. Worth and a passenger in the suspect's vehicle, retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots, striking the victim," the KPD added.

Davis was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He leaves behind his mother and a 10-year-old son.

The two suspects fled the scene, but Gomez returned hours later to turn himself in. The 12-year-old gunman was retrieved from Rio Vista, where several other firearms were found. Both are facing murder charges.