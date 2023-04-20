After fourth body is found in Austin's Lady Bird Lake, some voice serial killer concerns

Austin, Texas - Within a few months, multiple bodies were discovered in Lady Bird Lake aka Town Lake in downtown Austin. Those found have a few things in common: They are all men in their thirties that were out on the town. Now, many fear there may be a serial killer on the loose.

Four dead bodies have been discovered in Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas, since February, and many fear a serial killer is wreaking havoc in the big city. © 123rf/jfortner2015

Four men have been pulled out of Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin since February, per the New York Post.

The first to be discovered was the body of Jason John (30) who was last seen on Rainey Street, a nearby entertainment district with bars and restaurants, and had previously been considered missing for a week.

One month later, the dead body of a previously unidentified man was found floating in the lake. In early April, another deceased male was found in the lake, later identified as 33-year-old Johnathan who had been missing for a day. Similarly, he had previously been partying on Rainey Street and never returned home.

Last weekend, walkers stumbled upon the dead body of John Christopher Hays-Clark, in a different area of the same lake. Though law enforcement officers have repeatedly said there's been no evidence of foul play in any of the deaths, many in Austin – and on social media – are on edge.

Many social media users on Facebook and TikTok have referred to the alleged serial killer as the "Lady Bird Lake Killer" and the "Rainey Street Ripper." Some social media true crime sleuths have even created groups to piece together what they dub as clues that hint towards all things suspicious.