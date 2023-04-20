After fourth body is found in Austin's Lady Bird Lake, some voice serial killer concerns
Austin, Texas - Within a few months, multiple bodies were discovered in Lady Bird Lake aka Town Lake in downtown Austin. Those found have a few things in common: They are all men in their thirties that were out on the town. Now, many fear there may be a serial killer on the loose.
Four men have been pulled out of Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin since February, per the New York Post.
The first to be discovered was the body of Jason John (30) who was last seen on Rainey Street, a nearby entertainment district with bars and restaurants, and had previously been considered missing for a week.
One month later, the dead body of a previously unidentified man was found floating in the lake. In early April, another deceased male was found in the lake, later identified as 33-year-old Johnathan who had been missing for a day. Similarly, he had previously been partying on Rainey Street and never returned home.
Last weekend, walkers stumbled upon the dead body of John Christopher Hays-Clark, in a different area of the same lake. Though law enforcement officers have repeatedly said there's been no evidence of foul play in any of the deaths, many in Austin – and on social media – are on edge.
Many social media users on Facebook and TikTok have referred to the alleged serial killer as the "Lady Bird Lake Killer" and the "Rainey Street Ripper." Some social media true crime sleuths have even created groups to piece together what they dub as clues that hint towards all things suspicious.
No signs of foul play, Austin police say
Police, meanwhile, do not believe foul play was involved, and although an autopsy report is pending in the latest case, the other deaths were ruled as being due to "a combination of alcohol and easy access to Lady Bird Lake," an Austin Police Department spokesman said Sunday.
"Nothing suspicious" was found, and no traces of outside influence were found on the dead from the lake, the spokesman continued. "If we did have any concerns, that is not something we would try to be hiding from the public."
It is understood that the public has concerns, the spokesman stressed while emphasizing that the dead belong to different demographics.
For many bereaved families, that is likely to be little consolation. They are demanding clarification from the authorities, claiming that there have been repeated tragedies and unsolved cases around the lake in recent years. Rigid video surveillance of entrances to the park should be implemented along with additional lighting.
Investigations into the recent cases are ongoing.
