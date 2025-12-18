Brown University mass shooter still on the run as police seek individual who may have "information"

Providence, Rhode Island - The manhunt for the mass shooter who opened fire at Brown University, killing two students and wounding nine others, stretched into a sixth day with no apparent police progress in identifying a suspect or a motive.

Providence police released a photo of a person they want to identify and speak to in connection to last week's mass shooting at Brown University. © Collage: via REUTERS

The only new information from police at a media briefing Wednesday was an appeal for a witness believed by investigators to have come close to the suspected gunman on the grounds of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

"Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying and speaking to the individual shown in these photos who was in proximity of the person of interest," the Providence police department wrote on X with images of an individual wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a dark overcoat.

"They may have relevant information to the investigation," Providence police chief Oscar Perez told Wednesday's briefing.

Perez said this individual, who was not named, was "close enough" to the suspect "that we feel that we need to speak with them."

He also called on web users not to share AI-generated images linked to the shooting.

The shooting took place Saturday, when a man with a rifle burst into a campus building at the Ivy League college where students were sitting exams.

The two students killed were Ella Cook, vice president of Brown's Republican Party association, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, originally from Uzbekistan, who had hoped to become a neurosurgeon.

One survivor was in critical but stable condition, five were in a stable condition, and two had been discharged from hospital, Providence's mayor Brett Smiley told the briefing.

Authorities initially detained a man in connection with the shooting, but they later released him.