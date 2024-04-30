Charlotte shoot-out leaves multiple police officers dead and injured

Charlotte, North Carolina - Four police officers were killed and several others injured in a shoot-out while carrying out a warrant at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday afternoon.

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were killed and several others were injured in a shoot-out at an address in Charlotte, North Carolina. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The wanted man was later found dead on the property after he shot multiple officers, and officers returned fire, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said in a statement, following a standoff that lasted around three hours.

The Department of Justice confirmed that a deputy US marshal and two task force officers were killed in the incident.

Five other officers were also shot, with one from the local police force in "critical condition," CMPD said on social media.

CMPD later announced the death of one of the injured officers, saying in a post on X that he had "passed away tonight from his injuries after being shot in the line of duty this afternoon while assisting other officers with the apprehension of a suspect."

Johnny Jennings, chief of police for CMPD, earlier told reporters that law enforcement officials were met with gunfire while serving a warrant on a convicted felon wanted for possessing a firearm, at around 1:30 PM ET.

Officers returned fire and hit one person, who was later pronounced dead, before facing additional gunfire from inside the home, Jennings said.