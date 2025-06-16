Suspect in assassination of Minnesota Democratic lawmaker caught after manhunt

Minneapolis, Minnesota - The suspected killer of a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband was caught on Sunday, authorities said, ending a two-day multi-state manhunt.

The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, allegedly disguised himself as a police officer, then shot and killed Democratic state Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at their home early Saturday.

Boelter was captured in Sibley County, a rural area about an hour southwest of the Minneapolis suburbs where the murders had occurred, police and state officials said.

"After (a) two-day manhunt, two sleepless nights, law enforcement have apprehended Vance Boelter," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told a late-night news conference.

Police described the search as the "largest manhunt in (the state's) history", with 20 SWAT teams and several agencies working to find him.

A Sibley County resident reported their camera captured an image that "was consistent with Boelter," local media reported, citing authorities.

SWAT teams converged on the area and used drones to identify the suspect's location. He attempted to evade arrest but officers crawled through ditches in the area's farm fields to confine him, per the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Jeremy Geiger, assistant chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, told reporters that Boelter had been "taken into custody without the use of force."