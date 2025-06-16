Suspect in assassination of Minnesota Democratic lawmaker caught after manhunt
Minneapolis, Minnesota - The suspected killer of a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband was caught on Sunday, authorities said, ending a two-day multi-state manhunt.
The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, allegedly disguised himself as a police officer, then shot and killed Democratic state Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at their home early Saturday.
Boelter was captured in Sibley County, a rural area about an hour southwest of the Minneapolis suburbs where the murders had occurred, police and state officials said.
"After (a) two-day manhunt, two sleepless nights, law enforcement have apprehended Vance Boelter," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told a late-night news conference.
Police described the search as the "largest manhunt in (the state's) history", with 20 SWAT teams and several agencies working to find him.
A Sibley County resident reported their camera captured an image that "was consistent with Boelter," local media reported, citing authorities.
SWAT teams converged on the area and used drones to identify the suspect's location. He attempted to evade arrest but officers crawled through ditches in the area's farm fields to confine him, per the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Jeremy Geiger, assistant chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, told reporters that Boelter had been "taken into custody without the use of force."
Suspect due tot appear in court Monday
Before the murders, Boelter also allegedly attacked two others nearby – state Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who survived and were treated for serious injuries, authorities said.
"The latest news is Senator Hoffman came out of his final surgery and is moving toward recovery," Walz told reporters.
Hoffman was shot nine times and Yvette eight times, according to US Senator Amy Klobuchar.
A notebook containing the names of other lawmakers and potential targets was found inside a car left by Boelter at the Hortmans' home, which Drew Evans, head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said earlier Sunday was not a "traditional manifesto."
"I am concerned about all our political leaders, political organizations," Klobuchar said Sunday.
"It was politically motivated, and there clearly was some throughline with abortion because of the groups that were on the list, and other things that I've heard were in this manifesto. So that was one of his motivations."
As speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2019 to January 2025, Hortman was committed to legislation that protected reproductive rights in the state.
Boelter was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, which carry maximum sentences of up to 40 years, according to a court filing.
He was held in custody at Hennepin County jail and is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 PM CT on Monday, the jail records show.
Cover photo: Collage: via REUTERS