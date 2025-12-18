Officials identify new suspect in deadly shooting at Brown University
Providence, Rhode Island - Officials have identified a suspect in the shooting at Brown University that killed two students and injured several others, US media reported Thursday, in a major breakthrough in the case.
"Investigators believe they have identified a suspect in the Brown University shooting, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the case," CNN reported.
CBS News also reported similar information.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
Cover photo: BING GUAN / AFP