Officials identify new suspect in deadly shooting at Brown University

Officials have reportedly identified a new suspect in the deadly shooting at Brown University, marking a major breakthrough in the case.

Providence, Rhode Island - Officials have identified a suspect in the shooting at Brown University that killed two students and injured several others, US media reported Thursday, in a major breakthrough in the case.

Officials have reportedly identified a new suspect in the deadly shooting at Brown University, marking a major breakthrough in the case. © BING GUAN / AFP "Investigators believe they have identified a suspect in the Brown University shooting, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the case," CNN reported. CBS News also reported similar information.