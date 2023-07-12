Manson family follower Leslie Van Houten walks free after decades in prison

Chino, California - Leslie Van Houten, a disciple of notorious serial killer Charles Manson, was released from prison Tuesday after more than five decades, California prison authorities said.

Leslie Van Houten, who was part of the infamous "Manson family" in the 1960s, has been released from prison after more than 50 years. © Collage: IMAGO / United Archives International & DAMIAN DOVARGANES / AP POOL / AFP

Van Houten, now 73, had been behind bars for her role in an infamous double murder in Los Angeles in 1969.



That crime was among at least nine grisly murders committed by members of the Manson cult in the city that summer, striking dread into people all over southern California.

In the decades since, the state's governors repeatedly blocked all efforts to free her, before Gavin Newsom last week said he would not challenge her release.

Van Houten was released "early this morning to parole and is safely at her transitional living facility," said lawyer Nancy Tetreault.



"She will spend a year in transitional living developing skills for dealing with a world that has changed greatly in the past five decades," Tetreault told AFP.

Van Houten was 19 when she joined Manson's "family," an apocalyptic cult that hatched a bizarre plot to commit murders across Los Angeles in hopes of sparking a race war.

Manson, who notoriously led his gang to murder heavily pregnant actor Sharon Tate and her friends in the killing spree, died in prison in 2017.

While Van Houten was not involved in those murders, she has admitted to participating in further killings by the group on the following night, during which she stabbed Rosemary LaBianca, a grocer's wife, up to 16 times.