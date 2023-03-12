Mexican drug cartel says sorry for deadly kidnapping of Americans and surrenders members

Tamaulipas, Mexico - Five people have been arrested in Mexico for the kidnapping of four Americans , two of whom were killed amid the violent abduction.

Five people have been arrested in Mexico for the kidnapping of four Americans, two of whom were killed amid the violent abduction. © via REUTERS

The group of suspects was taken into custody Friday, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica wrote on Twitter shortly before 11:30 AM.



A sixth person arrested earlier this week was also being held in connection with the daytime abduction of Latavia "Tay" McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown, and Eric James Williams.

The quartet traveled from South Carolina to the border city of Matamoros for a tummy tuck procedure, booked by McGee for March 3. Woodward and Brown were killed when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle. Williams was wounded while McGee remained unharmed.

The four friends were then ushered into the back of a truck and whisked away by the gunman. It took authorities several days to locate the group, all of whom, including the bodies of those killed, have returned to the US.