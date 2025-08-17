Brooklyn mass shooting leaves three dead and eight wounded

New York, New York - A late-night mass shooting recently took place in New York City, and the multiple shooters remain at large.

Multiple shooters reportedly opened fire in a crowded Brooklyn lounge on Sunday, killing three people and wounding eight others. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

In a press conference on Sunday morning, NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed the shooting took place around 3 AM at the Taste Of The City Lounge in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Officers responded within minutes to multiple 911 calls and arrived at the scene to find 11 gunshot victims ranging in ages from 27 to 61.

Three victims were pronounced dead, while the remaining eight are being treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities discovered 36 shell casings at the scene and a firearm in the vicinity.

While authorities believe there were multiple shooters, there have been no arrests made so far.

The incident comes as NYC – which recently reported having "the lowest number of shootings and murders in recorded history" – has suffered several mass shootings in recent weeks, including one last month when a man killed three civilians and a police officer in a Midtown Manhattan office building.

"We have the lowest number of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year that we’ve seen on record in the city of New York," Tisch said during Sunday's press conference.