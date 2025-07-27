Illinois man who murdered six-year-old Palestinian-American boy dies in prison

Chicago, Illinois - Joseph Czuba, the landlord who in 2023 murdered a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy and severely wounded his mother, died behind bars three months after being sentenced.

Czuba died on Thursday while in the custody of the Illinois Corrections Department, according to the Chicago Sun-Times which cited the Will County Sheriff's Office.

His cause of death has not been revealed by the authorities, but it is known that Czuba had stage four cancer.

Shortly after October 7, 2023, Czuba attacked and murdered six-year-old Wadee Al Fayoumi and severely injured his mother, Hanan Shaheen.

Wadee was stabbed 26 times and died during the attack, which has since been classified as a hate crime. Czuba had been following far-right commentators who spread anti-Muslim hate.

In February, Czuba was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and hate-crime charges. He was sentenced in May to 53 years in prison.