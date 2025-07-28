Walmart stabbing suspect charged with terrorism as dramatic footage of good Samaritans emerges

Traverse City, Michigan - A 42-year-old man accused of stabbing 11 people at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan on Saturday was set to face charges of terrorism and assault with intent to murder , authorities said.

Bradford James Gille faces terrorism charges after he allegedly stabbed 11 people at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan. © Jerome Hartl via REUTERS

The motive behind the attack, which left 10 of the victims hospitalized, said Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea at a press conference.

The suspect, named as Bradford James Gille, has a history of assault incidents, "as well as controlled substance violations," Shea said.

He allegedly attacked multiple people with a folding knife with a 3.5-inch blade before being taken down with the help of bystanders. A TikTok video showed four men, including one armed with a gun, confronting Gille and getting him to back away.

In a statement thanking emergency responders and law enforcement officials, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel singled out "the good Samaritans in Grand Traverse County whose quick action undoubtedly saved lives following yesterday’s heinous attack."

Munson Medical Center, which treated the 11 injured, said all victims were expected to survive. One had already been discharged, while two remained in serious condition.