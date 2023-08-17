Ohio teen convicted of murder in "hell on wheels" 100 mph car crash

Cleveland, Ohio - Mackenzie Shirilla was convicted of murder on Wednesday after she intentionally crashed her car, killing her boyfriend and his friend.

Ohio teenager Mackenzie Shirilla (r.) was convicted of murder on Wednesday for intentionally crashing her car, killing her boyfriend Dominic Russo (l.) and his friend. © Screenshot / GoFundMe

Shirilla (19) broke down in tears as Judge Nancy Margaret Russo announced that she was found guilty on all 12 criminal charges brought against her, including four counts of murder, four of felonious assault, two of aggravated vehicular homicide, one of drug possession, and one of possessing criminal tools.

Around 5:30 AM on July 31, 2022, Shirilla, who was 17 at the time, drove her Toyota Camry into a large brick building in Strongsville, a suburb of Cleveland.

The vehicle reached up to 100 miles per hour, and the two passengers - her boyfriend Dominic Russo (20) and his friend Davion Flanagan (19) - were pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors reportedly argued that Shirilla "made multiple threats" towards Russo during their toxic relationship, including an incident two weeks before the crash where she threatened to crash her car with him inside because she was upset over an argument they had.

Of Flanagan, prosecutors reportedly described him as "just cargo... just a suitcase in the backseat in the defendant's mind."

Footage of the fatal crash caught by nearby surveillance cameras also helped the argument that Shirilla's actions were intentional.