Trump says Rob Reiner brought on his own murder due to "TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME"

Washington DC - Donald Trump faced a storm of condemnation Monday after posting what critics described as "perverse" and "sick" remarks suggesting Rob Reiner and his wife were murdered because of the celebrated filmmaker's criticism of the US president.

Donald Trump (pictured) faced condemnation after posting remarks suggesting Rob Reiner and his wife were murdered because of the filmmaker's criticism of the president. © PATRICK SMITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by PATRICK SMITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As tributes for Reiner poured in from celebrities and movie world figures, Trump used his Truth Social platform to launch a crude attack on the director of When Harry Met Sally and other huge hits.

Trump claimed the Reiners had died "reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness," the Republican leader wrote.

Trump's comments came as police announced that Reiner's son, Nick, had been taken into custody and booked into a Los Angeles jail on suspicion of murder – a development that intensified the backlash.

"This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies," US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former Trump ally turned outspoken critic, wrote on X in response to his attack.

"Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It's incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder."