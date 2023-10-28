Robert Card's body found, ending manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect

Lisbon, Maine - Robert Card, the suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, was found dead in nearby Lisbon after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The body of Robert Card, the main suspect in the Maine mass shooting, was found near a recycling center in Lisbon, Maine. © REUTERS

He was located on Friday night in the woods about 8 miles from where the massacre of 18 people took place, CNN reported.



The body was found near a recycling center where the suspect used to work – wearing the same clothes he had on Wednesday – according to Michael Shepherd of the local Bangor Daily News, who cited Maine Senator Angus King.

A huge manhunt had failed to uncover Card in the days after the shooting, in which 13 people were wounded inside a bowling alley and at a bar.

While the 40-year-old was believed to be still at large, residents across Lewiston hunkered down in their homes while officers spanning multiple law enforcement agencies – among them agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Fear sparked by the mass killing touched residents in cities far beyond the Lewiston area. In Portland, officials opted to close down its public buildings, while Canada’s Border Services Agency issued an "armed and dangerous" alert to agents stationed along the US border.

In New York, every officer received a photo of Card and some were tasked with checking vehicles at bridges and tunnels leading into the city.