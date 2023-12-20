Rochester man freed after nearly four decades behind bars as conviction vacated

Rochester, New York - Michael Rhynes, from Rochester, New York, spent 37 years behind bars before leaving the Attica Correctional Facility as a free man on Tuesday.

Rhynes' would be the second longest sentence in New York's history to be wrongly served, and he has been fighting to have it overturned since his conviction in 1986.

After nearly four decades, Rhynes finally succeeded, as the two witnesses whose testimony landed him in prison admitted under oath that they had made it up, prompting acting state Supreme Court Justice Stephen Miller to vacate the conviction last weekend, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Rhynes then left the maximum-security facility at around 2:30 PM on Tuesday.

The man, now 62, was arrested in 1984, when he was accused of involvement in a robbery of a Rochester bar in which the owner and a patron were killed.

The police claimed at the time that Rhynes was one of two men who had fired the fatal shots. The trial against him was based solely on circumstantial evidence. There were no DNA evidence, fingerprints, or witnesses who identified him at the scene of the crime.

On top of that, Rhynes had never confessed. Because all the charges against him were highly questionable, the Monroe County District Attorney demanded they be dropped before the trial began. But the judge in charge insisted the trial go forward.

After the decision made headlines, two men contacted the judge. They claimed to have been in prison with Rhynes and offered to testify against him. In return, they demanded help with their own cases.