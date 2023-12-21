Death toll rises to 15 in shooting at Prague university
Prague, Czech Republic - Czech police said Thursday a gunman had killed several people at a university building in central Prague before being "eliminated".
"The gunman was eliminated!!!" police said on X.
"The building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of wounded people on the scene," the statement added.
Czech media said the shooting had occurred at the Charles University Faculty of Arts, whose teachers and students were instructed to lock themselves up as police action was under way.
The private Nova TV reported a blast and a gunman on the roof of the building in Prague's historic center.
Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told the public Czech TV, "no other gunman has been confirmed" and called on people to follow police instructions.
Police closed the area and asked people living nearby to stay at home.
UPDATE, 11:08 EST: 10 confirmed fatalities in Prague shooting
The gunman shot dead ten people at a Prague university on Thursday, wounding about three dozen others before the police killed him, Prague's emergency services said.
"At the moment, I can say there are 11 dead people on the scene, including the gunman," spokeswoman Jana Postova told the public Czech TV.
UPDATE, 12:18 EST: Police confirm 15 deaths in Charles University shooting
The death toll in the shooting at the Prague Charles University rose to over 15, the Czech Republic's police chief said Thursday.
"More than 15 people have lost their lives, and at least 24 have been wounded," police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters following the shooting, which happened in the city's historic center.
The shooting was not linked to international terrorism, the Czech government has said.
"There is no indication that this crime has any link to international terrorism," Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told reporters of the shooting at the Charles University's building.
Cover photo: IMAGO / CTK Photo