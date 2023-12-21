Death toll rises to 15 in shooting at Prague university

Prague, Czech Republic - Czech police said Thursday a gunman had killed several people at a university building in central Prague before being "eliminated".

A shooting at Prague's Charles University Faculty of Arts has killed several people and injured dozens, according to Czech police. © IMAGO / CTK Photo

"The gunman was eliminated!!!" police said on X.



"The building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of wounded people on the scene," the statement added.

Czech media said the shooting had occurred at the Charles University Faculty of Arts, whose teachers and students were instructed to lock themselves up as police action was under way.

The private Nova TV reported a blast and a gunman on the roof of the building in Prague's historic center.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told the public Czech TV, "no other gunman has been confirmed" and called on people to follow police instructions.

Police closed the area and asked people living nearby to stay at home.