Tech consultant found guilty in murder of Cash App founder as Elon Musk slammed for spin

San Francisco, California - A tech consultant was found guilty Tuesday of stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee to death during a clash in San Francisco.

Nima Momeni (r.), a San Francisco tech consultant, was found guilty of murdering Cash App founder Bob Lee in 2023. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The verdict of second-degree murder pronounced for Nima Momeni marked the end of a case that was used by far-right billionaire Elon Musk and others to promote a false narrative that crime in the city was out of control.

A day after Lee's stabbing death in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023, Musk ranted in a post on X that "violent crime in SF is horrific" and that "even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately."

Police determined that Lee and Momeni knew one another and were having a dispute concerning Momeni's sister when Lee was stabbed to death.

Lee was stabbed several times, once in the heart, according to court documents.

Jurors found Momeni guilty of second-degree murder, being unsure whether the killing was premeditated or he was merely defending himself.

Momeni faces a prison sentence of from 15 years to life behind bars.