Teen says Netflix's Menendez brothers doc inspired him to murder his mother

Caledonia, Wisconsin - A 15-year-old boy is on trial after he allegedly killed his mother in a brutal murder that was said to be inspired by a recent Netflix film.

As People reported in reference to various local outlets, Reed R. Gelinskey was arrested on Tuesday after police received a 911 call claiming that Gelinskey had sent a picture of a dead woman via Snapchat.

When officers arrived at the boy's home, the teen reportedly approached them covered in blood and holding a kitchen knife.

"He then made statements for officers to kill him and stated 'she is dead' and 'she is dead from what I did,'" the indictment states.

He killed her by hitting her on the head with a dumbbell, after which he used the knife.

Gelinskey was arrested immediately.

But what motivated the teenager to commit such a brutal act?