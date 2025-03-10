Teen says Netflix's Menendez brothers doc inspired him to murder his mother

A 15-year-old boy is on trial after he allegedly killed his mother in a brutal murder that was said to be inspired by a recent Netflix film.

By Svea Nieberg

Caledonia, Wisconsin - A 15-year-old boy is on trial after he allegedly killed his mother in a brutal murder that was said to be inspired by a recent Netflix film.

As People reported in reference to various local outlets, Reed R. Gelinskey was arrested on Tuesday after police received a 911 call claiming that Gelinskey had sent a picture of a dead woman via Snapchat.

When officers arrived at the boy's home, the teen reportedly approached them covered in blood and holding a kitchen knife.

"He then made statements for officers to kill him and stated 'she is dead' and 'she is dead from what I did,'" the indictment states.

He killed her by hitting her on the head with a dumbbell, after which he used the knife.

Gelinskey was arrested immediately.

But what motivated the teenager to commit such a brutal act?

Menendez brothers documentary reportedly connected to brutal murder

Erik (l.) and Lyle Menendez have been in prison since 1996 over the brutal murder of their parents.
Erik (l.) and Lyle Menendez have been in prison since 1996 over the brutal murder of their parents.  © VINCE BUCCI / AFP

According to his own statements, Gelinskey had come home from school that day in a bad mood and felt the urge to kill his parents.

He had previously taken his brother's anti-anxiety medication and is said to have taken nine pills on the night of the murder.

After searching in vain for a hammer to kill his father, he watched his mother watching the Netflix movie The Menendez Brothers – a documentary about the brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who are in prison for the murder of their parents.

He felt particularly inspired, and a few moments later, his mother was dead.

Gelinskey is now in custody, with bail set at $1 million. His father, who the boy had planned to kill as well, has asked to visit him.

