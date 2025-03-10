Teen says Netflix's Menendez brothers doc inspired him to murder his mother
Caledonia, Wisconsin - A 15-year-old boy is on trial after he allegedly killed his mother in a brutal murder that was said to be inspired by a recent Netflix film.
As People reported in reference to various local outlets, Reed R. Gelinskey was arrested on Tuesday after police received a 911 call claiming that Gelinskey had sent a picture of a dead woman via Snapchat.
When officers arrived at the boy's home, the teen reportedly approached them covered in blood and holding a kitchen knife.
"He then made statements for officers to kill him and stated 'she is dead' and 'she is dead from what I did,'" the indictment states.
He killed her by hitting her on the head with a dumbbell, after which he used the knife.
Gelinskey was arrested immediately.
But what motivated the teenager to commit such a brutal act?
Menendez brothers documentary reportedly connected to brutal murder
According to his own statements, Gelinskey had come home from school that day in a bad mood and felt the urge to kill his parents.
He had previously taken his brother's anti-anxiety medication and is said to have taken nine pills on the night of the murder.
After searching in vain for a hammer to kill his father, he watched his mother watching the Netflix movie The Menendez Brothers – a documentary about the brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who are in prison for the murder of their parents.
He felt particularly inspired, and a few moments later, his mother was dead.
Gelinskey is now in custody, with bail set at $1 million. His father, who the boy had planned to kill as well, has asked to visit him.
Cover photo: Collage: VINCE BUCCI / AFP & Unsplash/@neonbrand