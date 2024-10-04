Kim Kardashian shares passionate plea in support of Menendez brothers

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has penned a personal plea in support of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were sentenced to life in prison in 1996 for the murder of their parents.

In an essay for NBC News published Thursday, the 43-year-old reality star said that while their "killings are not excusable," the brothers deserve to have their life sentences reconsidered.

"As is often the case, this story is much more complex than it appears on the surface," Kim wrote.

"Both brothers said they had been sexually, physically, and emotionally abused for years by their parents."

"Following years of abuse and a real fear for their lives, Erik and Lyle chose what they thought at the time was their only way out – an unimaginable way to escape their living nightmare," she continued.

Over the course of two trials, Erik and Lyle did not deny killing their parents at their California home in 1989 but argued that it was done in self-defense.

Despite testimony from both brothers about the alleged horrific abuse they suffered at the hands of their parents, they were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kim, who has become a powerful advocate for criminal justice reform, visited Erik and Lyle in prison last month, and she shared in her essay that the experience proved to her that the men were far from the "monsters" they have been portrayed as.