Texas "execution-style" shooting leaves five dead, including 8-year-old

Cleveland, Texas - A manhunt was under way on Saturday after five people were fatally shot , including an eight-year-old child, inside a home in south-east Texas, police said.

A manhunt was under way on Saturday after five people were fatally shot, including an eight-year-old child, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said. © Go Nakamura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Deputies with the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office were initially called to a residence in the Trails End area of Cleveland, Texas, late Friday night to investigate reports of harassment, Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters. While they were en route, authorities received a series of 911 calls about a shooting at the same location.



Capers said the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, has been known to shoot his AR-15 in the yard of his home. Investigators believe he was intoxicated and began firing the weapon on his front porch in the moments before the killings, KTKR reported.

Around 11:30 PM, his neighbors asked him to stop, explaining they had a baby trying to sleep inside, but he came enraged by the request and opened fire on them instead.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered four people dead inside the home, according to Click2Houston, shot in what the sheriff's office called "almost execution style". A child was also wounded and airlifted to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead a short time later.