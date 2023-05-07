Texas mall shooting leaves multiple dead as gunman opens fire on shoppers

Allen, Texas - A gunman fatally shot eight people and wounded seven others Saturday at a suburban Texas mall before being killed by a police officer.

The scene outside a busy shopping mall in Allen, Texas, where a gunman fatally shot eight people. © via REUTERS

In dashcam video circulated widely online, a person is seen getting out of a silver sedan in the parking lot of the mall in Allen, Texas. Leaving the driver’s door open, the shooter opens fire at people on the pavement at the Allen Premium Outlets mall.



Dozens of shots can be heard as the gunman approaches the shoppers and the vehicle recording the footage slowly drives away.

Allen police said an officer nearby on an unrelated call heard the gunfire just after 3:30 PM, "engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat" and then called for emergency responders.

The shooter, who police said acted alone, was one of seven people declared dead on scene.

At a news conference late Saturday, Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said of those hospitalized, three people are in critical condition and four others are stable. No additional information about the victims was released.

Authorities did not release any information about the gunman or the officer.