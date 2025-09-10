Trump DOJ federally charges North Carolina man for fatal stabbing of Ukrainian migrant

Washington DC - The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed charges against a North Carolina man who allegedly murdered a Ukrainian migrant , and now President Donald Trump is calling for the death penalty.

The Justice Department recently filed charges against a man for murdering a Ukrainian woman, which President Donald Trump says deserves the death penalty. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to CNN, the DOJ charged Decarlos Brown (34) with committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system on Tuesday.

The charge stems from an incident last month in which Brown stabbed Iryna Zarutska (23), a migrant from Ukraine, with a pocketknife while riding the light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina – an apparently random attack.

While Brown is already facing a first-degree murder charge in the state, the incident has become increasingly politicized in recent days after shocking video footage of the attack was released last Friday.

Critics argue that Brown, who is said to suffer from mental illness, has 14 prior criminal arrests and yet was still allowed to wander the streets.

Many have also argued that the attack was racially motivated.

The Trump administration has been using the incident as proof of its argument that Democrat-run cities are doing a poor job of fighting crime.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, President Trump admonished the "ANIMAL" that killed "the beautiful young lady" who "came to America searching for peace and safety," and called for a quick trial resulting in the death penalty.

