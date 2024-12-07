UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooter thought to have escaped NY as cops reveal latest details

New York, New York - New York police said Friday they believe the man suspected of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson may have fled the city on a bus following the murder .

New York police believe the suspect involved in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is no longer in the city. © REUTERS

The development deepens the mystery surrounding the fresh-faced suspect, an image of whom was released by investigators Thursday and who has now been on the run for almost three days.

The masked assailant was caught on camera entering a bus station in a northern neighborhood of Manhattan in the wake of Wednesday's slaying, but he could not be identified exiting the facility on foot, a police spokesperson confirmed to AFP.

"They believe he's not in New York City," the spokesman added.

Dozens of bus and coach routes run to other states from the George Washington Bridge Bus Station.

The image of the smiling suspect was obtained from a youth hostel where the gunman apparently stayed before the hit, detectives said, with media reporting he lowered his mask to flirt with a receptionist.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Friday that detectives had access to tens of thousands of cameras around the city, allowing them to secure the image, a significant breakthrough in the case.

"We had to go through lots of video evidence to get that one money shot with the mask down," she told CNN.

The FBI, which said it was assisting the NYPD, also released a wanted poster with two surveillance photos of the suspect, offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his capture.