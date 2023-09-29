New York delivery workers win huge legal battle for minimum wage increase

New York, New York - Three big companies in the gig economy – Uber, Doordash, and Grubhub – lost a court battle Thursday in New York after a judge upheld a new minimum wage for app-based food delivery workers who became essential during the pandemic.

Delivery workers in New York are set to see their minimum wage go up to $20 an hour after winning a legal challenge. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The new law mandating that the platforms pay the couriers more – at least $18 per hour starting in October – was supposed to go into effect in July, before the companies sued to obtain a restraining order.



Judge Nicholas Moyne of the State Supreme Court put the new law on hold while he deliberated, but on Thursday, he ruled against the plaintiffs and said the legislation could take force.

"In rain, snow, sleet, hail and heat, our delivery workers have consistently delivered for us – and now we can finally deliver for them," Mayor Eric Adams said as he welcomed the ruling.

"A living wage for thousands of workers in New York City is a huge achievement that will make huge changes for 'deliveristas,'" said Gustavo Ajche, leader of a movement called Los Deliveristas Unidos.

In New York, these workers are often referred to as "deliveristas" since many are immigrants from Latin American countries.

DoorDash called the decision disappointing, claiming the mandated wage hike was extreme and would "reduce opportunity and increase costs for all New Yorkers."

Uber, Doordash, and Grubhub can file an appeal.