New York jury finds ex-gun lobby chief Wayne LaPierre liable for graft

New York, New York - A jury in New York found former National Rifle Association (NRA) gun lobby chief Wayne LaPierre liable Friday for corruptly mismanaging the organization.

Former NRA chief Wayne LaPierre has been ordered to pay millions in a verdict accusing him of corruption and fraud. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

LaPierre and a senior executive of the NRA must pay a penalty of $6.35 million "for years of corruption and greed," said state Attorney General Letitia James.



LaPierre, facing a civil trial where he was accused of using the NRA as a personal piggy bank, was found by the jury to have cost the organization $5.4 million because of his misconduct – although he has since repaid $1 million of that.

LaPierre said in January he would step down as president of the NRA, citing unspecified health reasons.

James brought a lawsuit against LaPierre and top NRA leaders in August 2020, leading to Friday's verdict.

"In New York, you cannot get away with corruption and greed, no matter how powerful or influential you think you may be," James said after the verdict was announced, in a post on X, the former Twitter.

"Everyone, even the NRA and Wayne LaPierre, must play by the same rules," James added.