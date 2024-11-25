One woman killed by domestic violence every 10 minutes worldwide, UN report finds

Geneva, Switzerland - One woman was killed by a partner or relative every 10 minutes worldwide in 2023, the United Nations warned Monday, stressing that femicides remained at "alarmingly high levels."

Protesters raise signs as they march in the Belgian capital of Brussels against violence against women in November 2024. © IMAGO / Le Pictorium

Almost 85,000 women and girls were murdered by people last year, according to a joint report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the UN Women agency published Monday.

About 60% – or more than 51,000 women and girls – died at the hands of their partner or relative, the report found.

This equates to 140 women killed per day or one every 10 minutes by those closest to them.

"The home remains the most dangerous place for women and girls in terms of the risk of lethal victimization," the report said.

While men were four times more likely than women to fall victim to homicide – forming 80% of all murder victims last year – they more often than not died at the hands of a stranger.

Africa had the most severe toll with 21,700 women killed by someone close to them in 2023.

The lowest femicide rates were in Europe (2,300 murders in absolute numbers) and Asia.