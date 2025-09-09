Over 100 South Korean women file historic lawsuit accusing US military of sex abuse

More than 100 South Korean women forced into sex work for US soldiers stationed in the country have filed a landmark lawsuit accusing the US military of abuse.

South Korean women forced into performing sex work for US soldiers stationed in the country have filed a historic lawsuit. © ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP Historians and activists say tens of thousands of South Korean women worked in state-sanctioned brothels from the 1950s to 1980s, serving US troops stationed in the country. In 2022, South Korea's top court ruled that the government had illegally "established, managed and operated" such brothels for the US military, ordering it to pay around 120 plaintiffs compensation. Last week, 117 victims filed a fresh lawsuit, this time officially accusing – and seeking an apology from – the US military, for the first time. Justice Meta accused of shocking security failure in lawsuit by former WhatsApp executive Justice DOJ urges judge not to release the identities of paid-off Jeffrey Epstein associates The lawsuit seeks 10 million won ($7,200) in compensation per victim. Unlike the better-known "comfort women" abused by Japanese soldiers until the end of World War II, those who worked for the US troops have received relatively limited attention, largely due to Washington being Seoul's key and longtime security ally.

Victims detail horrific abuse at hands of US soldiers

The US still stations thousands of soldiers in South Korea, which is still technically at war with North Korea. © JUNG YEON-JE / POOL / AFP "I still cannot forget being beaten by US soldiers – slapped for lowering my head while pouring drinks, for not smiling, or for no reason at all," one of the plaintiffs, in her 60s and who did not wish to give her name, said in a statement sent to AFP. She said she was only 17 when she was tricked into the job, thinking she was going to be a bartender, but instead being forced into sex work and told she could not leave due to her "debt." "Every night we were dragged to US soldiers and sexually abused. Every week we were forced to undergo venereal disease tests. If there was the slightest abnormality, we were locked in a small room and injected with a thick needle of strong penicillin," she said. Justice Murdoch family's Succession-style feud ends with deal that settles control of media empire "The shots were so harsh that my legs gave out and I couldn't even walk." In a joint statement, women's rights activists supporting the victims said the US military "ignored the South Korean Constitution" and stripped the women of their personal freedom and "destroyed their lives". The suit names the South Korean government as the defendant, since under existing laws Seoul must compensate victims of illegal acts committed by US soldiers on duty and later seek reimbursement from Washington, lawyers said. The United States Forces Korea (USFK) told AFP it was "aware of the reports regarding the issue", adding "we will not comment while legal proceedings are ongoing".