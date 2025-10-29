Abby Zwerner: Trial begins in $40 million case of teacher shot by six-year-old student

Newport News, Virginia - The case of Abby Zwerner, the teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her six-year-old student in 2023, has headed to trial , with Zwerner seeking $40 million over the incident.

Abby Zwerner was shot by her six-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in 2023. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Abby Dugas

The six-year-old was in first grade at Richneck Elementary School when he decided to bring his mother's gun to school.

When two of the boy's classmates noticed the outline of a firearm in his backpack, they reportedly told Amy Kovac, a school employee, immediately, as reported by ABC News.

Kovac shared her concerns with the school's assistant principal, Ebony Parker, but no action was taken, according to Zwerner's lawyers.

Zwerner later alerted Kovac that she saw JT remove something from his bag and put it in his pocket, and when Kovac searched the boy's bag, there was no gun. Kovac reported this to Parker, but again, nothing was done.

Towards the end of the school day, shots were heard coming from Zwerner's classroom. Kovac ran to the room from which the children fled, and she found Zwerner bleeding on the floor as the boy held the gun in his hand.

Zwerner's lawyers argue the crime could have been prevented, and the teacher has sued the assistant principal in a civil suit for $40 million in damages. Parker also faces eight counts of felony child neglect, representing each of the bullets in JT's gun.

JT's mother, Deja Taylor, also had to answer for her actions in court. According to ABC News, the student brought the gun from home.

As it was not adequately secured, Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison for child neglect in connection with the shooting, which she is still serving.