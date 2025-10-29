Trump administration's mass firing of federal workers indefinitely halted by judge

San Francisco, California - A federal judge in San Francisco has indefinitely halted the Trump administration's mass firings during the ongoing government shutdown.

American Federation of Government Employees National President Everett Kelley has accused Donald Trump of "using the government shutdown as a pretense" to fire federal workers. © Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Judge Susan Illston of the US District Court for the Northern District of California granted a preliminary injunction after earlier this month issuing a temporary restraining order blocking the layoffs, known as reductions in force or RIFs.

The American Federation of Government Employees and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees filed the lawsuit in late September in a bid to protect federal workers from mass terminations.

The suit has since been expanded to include members of the National Federation of Federal Employees, National Association of Government Employees, Service Employees International Union, National Treasury Employees Union, American Federation of Teachers, and International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers.

The unions argue that the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management violated the Administrative Procedure Act with their RIF plan.

"I believe that I will find that their actions are arbitrary and capricious, as shown by the haphazard way in which the RIFs have rolled out, and they are intended for the purpose of political retribution," Ilston said on Tuesday, according to NOTUS.

"I think it’s important that we remember that although we are here talking about statutes and administrative procedure and the like, we are also talking about human lives," the judge noted.