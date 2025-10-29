TikToker charged for putting out $45,000 hit on Attorney General Pam Bondi

St. Paul, Minnesota - A TikTok user is now facing serious criminal charges for allegedly using the platform to put out a hit on Attorney General Pam Bondi.

A Minnesota man is now facing a criminal charges after he shared a TikTok post putting a bounty out on Attorney General Pam Bondi (r.). © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The Minnesota Star Tribune, an FBI affidavit claims that Tyler Maxon Avalos (29) of St. Paul shared a video that featured a photo of Bondi with a "sniper scope red dot" on her forehead, along with text that read: "WANTED: Pam Bondi. REWARD: 45,000. DEAD OR ALIVE (PREFERABLY DEAD)."



Avalos also wrote in the post, "when they don't serve us then what?"

He is now facing a charge of making an interstate transmission of threat with the intent to injure.

On October 22, Avalos appeared in court, where a judge released him on a personal recognizance bond, ordering him to wear a GPS monitoring device and to stay away from computers unless granted permission from probation officials.

The FBI noted that Avalos' account, which has since been deleted, included a "symbol for anarchy" and a link to an "anarchist FAQ book." He also has "a multi-state conviction history," as he is currently on probation for a felony harassment charge and has at least two domestic assault convictions on his record.

The incident comes as elected US officials have been facing increased threats of political violence in recent months.