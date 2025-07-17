Police arrest man keeping arsenal of weapons in vehicle outside Capitol building

Police in Washington DC on Wednesday arrested a man for having a stockpile of weapons in his car, which was parked near the US Capitol building.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - The US Capitol Police (USCP) recently arrested a man after a stockpile of weapons and ammunition were discovered in his vehicle parked near the US Capitol building.

Police in Washington DC on Wednesday arrested a man for having a stockpile of weapons in his car, which was parked near the US Capitol building.
Police in Washington DC on Wednesday arrested a man for having a stockpile of weapons in his car, which was parked near the US Capitol building.  © JOSHUA ROBERTS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a press release, USCP First Responders were patrolling the Capitol Grounds around 9 AM ET on Wednesday when they discovered a Subaru Outback with a large tricycle strapped to the roof parked on Pennsylvania Avenue in an area reserved for Congressional staff.

As officers checked the vehicle to see if it had a proper parking permit, they noticed a bow and arrow, a knife, and an empty pistol holster inside.

Officers managed to track down the car's owner, 23-year-old Nolan Churan of Oregon, who admitted there were more weapons in the vehicle.

Execution date set in controversial "shaken baby" case of Robert Roberson
Justice Execution date set in controversial "shaken baby" case of Robert Roberson
DEA and FBI seize millions in crypto in massive drug bust targeting Sinaloa cartel
Law enforcement DEA and FBI seize millions in crypto in massive drug bust targeting Sinaloa cartel

Further search of the Subaru recovered a rifle, a handgun, and multiple rounds of ammunition, along with multiple knives, axes, a halberd, a rapier sword, and a bow and arrow.

Churan is now facing multiple charges, including unlawful activities, carrying a pistol and rifle without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a high-capacity ammunition feeding device, and unregistered ammunition.

According to the USCP, the number of threat assessment cases has risen in recent years. Last year, authorities investigated 9,474 concerning statements and direct threats made against members of Congress.

Cover photo: JOSHUA ROBERTS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Justice: