Police arrest man keeping arsenal of weapons in vehicle outside Capitol building

Washington DC - The US Capitol Police (USCP) recently arrested a man after a stockpile of weapons and ammunition were discovered in his vehicle parked near the US Capitol building.

According to a press release, USCP First Responders were patrolling the Capitol Grounds around 9 AM ET on Wednesday when they discovered a Subaru Outback with a large tricycle strapped to the roof parked on Pennsylvania Avenue in an area reserved for Congressional staff.

As officers checked the vehicle to see if it had a proper parking permit, they noticed a bow and arrow, a knife, and an empty pistol holster inside.

Officers managed to track down the car's owner, 23-year-old Nolan Churan of Oregon, who admitted there were more weapons in the vehicle.

Further search of the Subaru recovered a rifle, a handgun, and multiple rounds of ammunition, along with multiple knives, axes, a halberd, a rapier sword, and a bow and arrow.

Churan is now facing multiple charges, including unlawful activities, carrying a pistol and rifle without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a high-capacity ammunition feeding device, and unregistered ammunition.