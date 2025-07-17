Police arrest man keeping arsenal of weapons in vehicle outside Capitol building
Washington DC - The US Capitol Police (USCP) recently arrested a man after a stockpile of weapons and ammunition were discovered in his vehicle parked near the US Capitol building.
According to a press release, USCP First Responders were patrolling the Capitol Grounds around 9 AM ET on Wednesday when they discovered a Subaru Outback with a large tricycle strapped to the roof parked on Pennsylvania Avenue in an area reserved for Congressional staff.
As officers checked the vehicle to see if it had a proper parking permit, they noticed a bow and arrow, a knife, and an empty pistol holster inside.
Officers managed to track down the car's owner, 23-year-old Nolan Churan of Oregon, who admitted there were more weapons in the vehicle.
Further search of the Subaru recovered a rifle, a handgun, and multiple rounds of ammunition, along with multiple knives, axes, a halberd, a rapier sword, and a bow and arrow.
Churan is now facing multiple charges, including unlawful activities, carrying a pistol and rifle without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a high-capacity ammunition feeding device, and unregistered ammunition.
According to the USCP, the number of threat assessment cases has risen in recent years. Last year, authorities investigated 9,474 concerning statements and direct threats made against members of Congress.
Cover photo: JOSHUA ROBERTS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP