Execution date set in controversial "shaken baby" case of Robert Roberson

Houston, Texas - A Texas judge on Wednesday set a new execution date for an autistic man convicted in a problematic "shaken baby" case.

A Texas judge on Wednesday set a new execution date for Robert Roberson, an autistic man convicted in a problematic "shaken baby" case. © Cécile Clocheret / AFP

Judge Austin Reeve Jackson set October 16 as the date for Robert Roberson to be executed by lethal injection for the 2002 death of his two-year-old daughter, Nikki.

Roberson (58) had been scheduled to die on October 17 of last year at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, but his execution was put on hold after he was subpoenaed to testify before a Texas House of Representatives committee.

The Texas Supreme Court temporarily stayed his execution in response to the extraordinary subpoena from state lawmakers looking into Roberson's controversial conviction and the use of "junk science" in criminal prosecutions.

A bipartisan group of 86 Texas lawmakers had urged clemency for Roberson, citing "voluminous new scientific evidence" that cast doubt on his guilt.

Roberson would be the first person executed in the US based on a diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome, according to his lawyers.

His case has drawn the attention of not only Texas lawmakers but also best-selling novelist John Grisham, medical experts, and the Innocence Project, which works to reverse wrongful convictions.