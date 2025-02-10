Prosecutors say Salman Rushdie came "dangerously close to dying" as stabbing trial opens

Mayville, New York - Prosecutors in the trial of the man accused of attacking Salman Rushdie told jurors Monday that the author came "dangerously close to dying" in a frenzied assault that left him blind in one eye.

Prosecutors in the trial of the man accused of attacking Salman Rushdie told jurors that the author came "dangerously close to dying" in the 2022 assault. © TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP

Hadi Matar, a 27-year-old Lebanese-American who said "free Palestine" as he was led into court, is charged with attempted murder and assault over the August 12, 2022, attack at an arts event in the west of New York state.

Matar is accused of stabbing Rushdie about 10 times with a knife, leaving him in grave condition and without sight in his right eye.

Prosecutor District Attorney Jason Schmidt told how Rushdie, who has faced death threats since the release of his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses, had just taken his seat in the amphitheater in front of about 1,000 people.

"A young medium build man wearing dark colored facemask... appeared from the rear of the theater," Schmidt said. "Once on the stage, he rapidly accelerated into a full-out run."

"[Matar] forcefully and efficiently and with speed plunged the knife into Mr. Rushdie over and over and over again... swinging, slashing into Mr. Rushdie's head, neck, abdomen, upper thigh."

Schmidt said Rushdie raised his hands to defend himself but remained seated after several blows landed.

The Satanic Verses was declared blasphemous by Iran's supreme leader, and the Indian-born writer, a naturalized American based in New York, has long faced security risks.