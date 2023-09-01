Proud Boys leader breaks down and denounces January 6 attack during sentencing

Washington DC - Zach Rehl, president of the Philadelphia chapter of the extreme right Proud Boys, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Thursday for his role in fomenting the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

The punishment – handed down at the conclusion of a two-hour hearing in Washington – fell just shy of the longest prison term imposed against any of the hundreds of people sentenced in connection with the riot so far.



It is exceeded only by the 17-year sentence US District Judge Timothy Kelly gave to Rehl's co-defendant – Joseph Biggs, a Proud Boy leader from Florida – who was sentenced earlier in the day and the 18 years given to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in May.

Still, the sentence Rehl ultimately received was half the three-decade prison term prosecutors sought for what they described as "an effort to change the course of American history" and impose their will on the government by force.

Rehl, choking back tears, described January 6 as a "despicable day," apologized to his family and disavowed any involvement in politics in the future.

"I'm done with all of it," he told the judge. "I'm done with politics. I'm done peddling lies for other people who don't care about me."