Federal judge who helped man evade ICE faces years in prison after guilty verdict
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - A US judge accused of helping a man escape federal immigration agents was found guilty of obstruction on Thursday and now faces possible jail time.
The case, which became a focal point in President Donald Trump's attack on the judiciary over immigration, stems from a standoff in April with federal agents outside a court in the midwestern city of Milwaukee.
Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony, and the misdemeanor of concealing a person from arrest. She was acquitted Thursday on the lesser concealment charge.
Dugan faces up to five years in prison for the obstruction count, according to the media reports. A sentencing date has yet to be set.
During the April confrontation, agents had come to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a 31-year-old Mexican immigrant appearing on misdemeanor battery charges.
Prosecutors say Dugan sent the agents down the hall to see the chief judge and, while they were away, directed Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer to a private exit used by judges and staff.
Immigration agents spotted Flores-Ruiz, however, and arrested him outside the building after a foot chase. He was subsequently deported.
Dugan was later arrested, and FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on social media of her being led away in handcuffs.
Attorney General Pam Bondi accused the judge of "protecting a criminal defendant over victims of crime."
Trump has waged a war on immigrants since returning to power in January, disregarding laws and court rulings in some cases.
More than 150 former state and federal judges signed a letter to the Justice Department calling Dugan's arrest an attempt to intimidate the judiciary.
