Federal judge who helped man evade ICE faces years in prison after guilty verdict

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - A US judge accused of helping a man escape federal immigration agents was found guilty of obstruction on Thursday and now faces possible jail time.

Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan has been found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding after she helped a man evade immigration agents in April. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The case, which became a focal point in President Donald Trump's attack on the judiciary over immigration, stems from a standoff in April with federal agents outside a court in the midwestern city of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony, and the misdemeanor of concealing a person from arrest. She was acquitted Thursday on the lesser concealment charge.

Dugan faces up to five years in prison for the obstruction count, according to the media reports. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

During the April confrontation, agents had come to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a 31-year-old Mexican immigrant appearing on misdemeanor battery charges.

Prosecutors say Dugan sent the agents down the hall to see the chief judge and, while they were away, directed Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer to a private exit used by judges and staff.

Immigration agents spotted Flores-Ruiz, however, and arrested him outside the building after a foot chase. He was subsequently deported.

Dugan was later arrested, and FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on social media of her being led away in handcuffs.

Attorney General Pam Bondi accused the judge of "protecting a criminal defendant over victims of crime."

Trump has waged a war on immigrants since returning to power in January, disregarding laws and court rulings in some cases.