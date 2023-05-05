Proud Boys members convicted in January 6 seditious conspiracy trial

Washington DC - Four members of the far-right group the Proud Boys on Thursday were convicted for seditious conspiracy related to the attack on the US Capitol in January 2021, the Department of Justice said.

Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio (l.) was among the men found guilty of seditious conspiracy over their connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

A jury in Washington found group leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and three other men guilty, among other things, of "seditious conspiracy" in connection with the January 6 attack.



The four defendants and a fifth member of the Proud Boys were also convicted of felonies including obstructing the US Congress's certification of the 2020 presidential election results and conspiring to prevent Congress and federal officers from discharging their duties.

"Today's verdict makes clear that the Justice Department will do everything in its power to defend the American people and American democracy," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The sentencing will be determined at a later date. The charge of seditious conspiracy, which has been used very rarely in the country's judicial history, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.