Richard Randolph put to death as Florida continues nation-high rate of executions

Miami, Florida - A 63-year-old man convicted of the 1988 rape and murder of his former store manager was executed by lethal injection Thursday in Florida.

Richard Randolph was executed by lethal injection on Thursday, marking the 17th execution in the state of Florida this year. © Collage: IMAGO / Panthermedia & - / FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS / AFP

Richard Randolph was put to death at 6:12 PM ET at a state prison in the town of Raiford, the Florida Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Randolph was sentenced to death in 1989 for the murder of Minnie McCollum, the manager of a convenience store where he once worked.

He raped and murdered the 62-year-old McCollum after she caught him trying to break into the store's safe, according to court documents.

Florida has carried out more executions this year – 17 – than any other state.

There have been five each in Alabama and Texas.

With Randolph's execution, there have now been 44 executions in the US to date in 2025 – the most since 2010, when 46 inmates were put to death.

Thirty-six of this year's executions have been carried out by lethal injection, three by firing squad, and five by nitrogen hypoxia. This last method involves pumping nitrogen gas into a face mask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.

The use of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment has been denounced by United Nations experts as cruel and inhumane.